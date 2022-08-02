Coco Lee sorry for 'poor singing'

WUHAN • Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee has apologised for her sub-standard singing at a film awards ceremony in China over the weekend.

Lee, 47, performed her song Dow Ma Dan at the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards held in the Chinese city of Wuhan last Saturday.

But she was criticised by netizens for being seriously out of tune.

Lee, whose hit songs include Di Da Di and A Love Before Time, apologised for disappointing listeners, but explained that there were technical problems.

"I was also very annoyed after reading the netizens' feedback as there were problems with the in-ear monitors," she wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday.

"There were hip-hop elements in the song this time, so the low bass was very heavy, covering my voice and making it inaudible."

Lee said she had tried her best despite not being able to hear herself.

"I want to say sorry for disappointing everyone when I should have presented a better performance," she wrote.

"I will learn from this lesson and work harder next time to show you my best performance."

The singer recently appeared on music reality show Infinity And Beyond (2022).

She also performed the theme song for the Chinese sci-fi comedy Moon Man.

The film was released last weekend and collected about one billion yuan (S$203.8 million) in three days, sparking talk that its takings could exceed those of current box-office champion The Battle At Lake Changjin II (2022).

The first film, The Battle At Lake Changjin (2021), won Best Picture at the Hundred Flowers Awards last Saturday, with Best Director going to Wen Muye of Nice View.