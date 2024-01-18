Coco Lee’s fans turn up at memorial park to mark late singer’s ‘birthday’

Coco Lee’s fans from around the world gathered in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan 17, as they marked the late Mandopop star’s first “birthday” since her death in July 2023.

The Hong Kong-American singer died at the age of 48 on July 5, 2023, and her ashes were interred at the Shimen Peak Memorial Park in her mother’s ancestral home town of Wuhan.

Fans began gathering at the park from morning, bearing gifts to mourn their idol and turning the place into a sea of flowers.

Lee’s family was also invited to the event, which began at 1.17pm, with her 86-year-old mother accompanied by Lee’s elder sisters Carol and Nancy.

The original plan was for Lee’s mother to cut the cake at the event. But she was overcome with emotion, and crying, so her two sisters accompanied the fans in cutting the cake instead. Fans also performed some of Lee’s songs and dances at the event.