Co-stars from The Queen attend 100th-day celebration of actress Jayley Woo's baby girl

(From left) Jesseca Liu, Apple Hong, Jayley Woo (with baby Jan Tan), Priscelia Chan and Michelle Chia at the child's 100-day celebration. PHOTO: PRISCELIA CHAN/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – About two months after the main cast of local television series The Queen (2016) visited new mother Jayley Woo in late February, they have reunited again – this time for the 100th-day celebration of the actress’ daughter Jan Tan, who was born on Jan 20.

Woo, 31, co-starred in the crime caper with Jesseca Liu, Apple Hong, Priscelia Chan and Michelle Chia, and the five actresses have become good friends.

On Sunday, Liu, Chan, and Hong, who are all 44, posted photos of the celebration on social media.

Liu tagged the four actresses in her post on Instagram Stories, writing: “My Queen sisters.”

Chan wrote: “Blessed Baby Jan’s 100th Day Celebrations. Our hearts are full... so happy for you too, Jayley and Bryan.” She was referring to Woo’s husband, whom she married on Dec 27 and was previously known only by his surname Tan.

Hong wrote: “In order to take pictures with the little princess, the uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters in the house imitated the sounds of dogs, cats and birds, as well as used toys to get her to smile. She was definitely the focus of everyone! Wishing you health and happiness when you grow up.”

Woo replied with several emojis under Chan’s post, and wrote under Hong’s post: “Thank you, sisters! Love you very much.”

