SINGAPORE - Although Joanna Dong's upcoming concert, titled You Must Believe In Spring, is themed around Chinese New Year, only a third of the numbers will be festive songs, such as Gong Xi Gong Xi and He Xin Nian.

The Singaporean singer, 40, who is known for reinterpreting classic songs in a jazzy way, tells The Straits Times over the telephone that she understands why some people dread hearing these festive numbers.