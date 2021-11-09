Clip of Jeff Bezos' girlfriend smitten by Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral with 14m views

LOS ANGELES - News anchor Lauren Sanchez and her partner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made an appearance at an event last Saturday, when they ran into Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

In a clip posted on Twitter which has since gone viral with 14.1 million views, she is seen visibly smitten by the Titanic star in the brief encounter at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art and Film Gala.

Her cringe-worthy yet relatable reaction prompted a wave of memes and jokes on the social media platform.

One netizen wrote: "Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo."

Another tweet, from actor Daniel Newman, said: "Jeff Bezos' girl literally just forgot she's holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her."

DiCaprio, 46, has been dating model-actress Camila Morrone, 24, for the past three years, while Sanchez, 51, began going out with Bezos in 2019 after he split from his wife of 25 years.

On Monday (Nov 8), Bezos joined in the fun on Twitter by sharing a photo of himself standing behind a danger sign that warned of a steep cliff and a fatal drop.

Tagging DiCaprio in the tweet, Bezos wrote: "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something..."