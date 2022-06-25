Clarke confirms Harington in Game Of Thrones spin-off

LONDON • Kit Harington is involved in a Game Of Thrones spin-off about his character Jon Snow, the actor's co-star on the hit fantasy television series has said.

In an interview with BBC, British actress Emilia Clarke was asked about a report in industry publication The Hollywood Reporter last week, which stated that American network HBO was in early development for a spin-off show with the character Jon Snow at the helm.

It said British actor Harington, who played the character on all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones, was "attached to reprise the role should a series move forward".

"He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones, told the BBC.

"It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

A representative for Harington, 35, was not immediately reachable for comment.

Based on the A Song Of Ice And Fire novels by American author George R.R. Martin, Game Of Thrones first aired in 2011, becoming a global phenomenon. The awardwinning HBO series wrapped up in 2019 with a finale that divided fans.

Prequel House Of The Dragon, which is set 200 years before the original series, is scheduled to premiere in August.

Asked by the BBC if she would consider featuring in a Game Of Thrones spin-off, Clarke said: "No, I think I'm done."

The actress, 35, will make her West End debut in London next week in a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull.

REUTERS