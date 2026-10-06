Cindy Crawford’s late son Presley Gerber documented his own struggles for years, in his own words

(From right) Presley Gerber with his mother Cindy Crawford, father Rande Gerber and sister Kaia at their home in Malibu, California, on Feb 14, 2017.

NEW YORK – In late March, Presley Gerber, son of American supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, posted a video on Instagram depicting what he described as “Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose”, a reference to a psychedelic drug that some people with addiction have sworn helped them get sober.

In the post, a woman is shown using a censer to wave smoke over Gerber’s body while holding a pair of feathers. And in the caption, he expresses cautious hope that the treatment might alleviate what he had described as a long cycle of addiction.