Cindy Crawford’s late son Presley Gerber documented his own struggles for years, in his own words
Jesse McKinley
NEW YORK – In late March, Presley Gerber, son of American supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, posted a video on Instagram depicting what he described as “Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose”, a reference to a psychedelic drug that some people with addiction have sworn helped them get sober.
In the post, a woman is shown using a censer to wave smoke over Gerber’s body while holding a pair of feathers. And in the caption, he expresses cautious hope that the treatment might alleviate what he had described as a long cycle of addiction.