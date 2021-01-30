Cicely Tyson known for strong black women roles

LOS ANGELES • American actress Cicely Tyson, who specialised in portraying strong black women caught up in life's struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on Thursday at age 96, her manager said in a statement.

No cause of death was given. Tyson had recently completed a memoir, Just As I Am, which was released this week.

Her most-lauded performances came in historical works such as the 1972 movie Sounder, in which she played a Louisiana sharecropper's wife. That film earned her her only Academy Award nomination, but she received an honorary Oscar in November 2018.

She also won two Emmys for the same TV movie, The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman - one for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie and one for Actress of the Year. The 1974 movie covered a woman's life from slavery to the 1960s.

Tyson picked up another Emmy 20 years later for Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994).

Her nine other Emmy nominations included playing Binta, the mother of the slave Kunta Kinte in the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries Roots; civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr's wife, Coretta, in King (1978); and the inspirational educator in The Marva Collins Story (1981).

Her manager Larry Thompson said in a statement that Tyson "thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life".

"Today she placed the last ornament, a star, on top of the tree," he added.

Tyson's career boomed well into her 80s. In 2011, she was part of the ensemble of the much-praised film The Help and in 2013, at age 88, she won a Tony for a Broadway revival of The Trip To Bountiful, the story of a woman returning to her small hometown. It was her first time on Broadway in 30 years.

Even after turning 90, Tyson was busy. In 2015, she starred with frequent collaborator James Earl Jones in a Broadway revival of the two-person play The Gin Game.

Tyson said she used her career to take on issues important to her, such as race and gender.

She told CBS she saw the Hollywood hierarchy as a ladder with white men at the top, followed by white women and black men. Black women were at the bottom.

"And we're holding on to the last rung," she said. "And those fists are being trampled on by all those three above and still we hold on."

Tyson was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then United States president Barack Obama in 2016.

She was married to jazz trumpet legend Miles Davis from 1981 to 1988 and Davis, who died in 1991, put her on the cover of his album Sorcerer. Their marriage was rocky, troubled by reports of his alleged philandering, domestic violence and substance abuse.

But in a 2015 interview with CBS, Tyson said: "I don't really talk about it but I will say this: I cherish every single moment that I had with him."

REUTERS