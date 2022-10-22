Christopher Lee wins Best Supporting Actor at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards for his role in Danger Zone

TAIPEI – Actor Christopher Lee won best supporting actor in a television series at the 57th Golden Bell Awards in Taipei on Saturday night.

He took home the award for his role as a police captain trying to solve a series of homicides in iQiyi’s crime thriller Danger Zone (2021).

This is his third win at the awards, regarded as Taiwan’s equivalent of the Emmy Awards.

He won Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film in 2021 for his role as a construction worker in Taiwanese drama Workers (2020) and Best Actor in 2014 for his role as a workaholic husband in the family drama A Good Wife (2013).

This year, the 51-year-old Malaysia-born star was up against Wu Kang-jen, Chen Chia-kuei, Nash Zhang, Liu Kuan-ting and Simon Hsueh, who were all in attendance.

Lee, however, had to give the ceremony a miss as he had injured his foot earlier in the week. He also was not able to attend it last year and accepted his Best Actor award virtually.

On Saturday night, a representative received Lee’s latest accolade on Lee’s behalf on stage, reading out a pre-written acceptance speech from his phone.

“Thank you to the 57th Golden Bell Awards for giving me a most miraculous night,” he said, adding his thanks also to his management agency Catwalk Asia, iQiyi, and the director, cast and crew of Danger Zone.

He also acknowledged his fellow nominees as excellent actors and said it was an honour to be in the same category as them.

“In recent years, productions across all platforms have become stronger than before and have enabled me to become even more passionate about acting,” he said.

Finally, Lee gave a shout-out to his wife, Singaporean actress Fann Wong, 51, and their eight-year-old son, Zed, thanking them for their support.