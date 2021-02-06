Christopher Lee stars in Stefanie Sun music video

After delighting fans last Friday with an unexpected new song, What Remains, Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun dropped another surprise on Thursday night - a poignant music video with star power, featuring top local actor Christopher Lee.

Lee, 49, who had been filming a drama series in Taiwan late last year, was asked by the singer to star in the music video while he was there.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Sun thanked him for his support and remarked: "The script seemed challenging but he made it look effortless."

The introspective song, which she wrote last year when she was stuck at home with her concert tour cancelled, touched on missing loved ones as well as taking stock of emotions and moving on.

The last time she wrote both the lyrics and music for a song was 19 years ago, for Someone, and she has not released an album since No. 13 - A Dancing Van Gogh in 2017.

The new music video, helmed by director Remii Huang, added another layer of meaning to the lyrics, with the character played by Lee leading a mundane life of eating and cleaning while seemingly living in isolation. Occasionally, he receives care packages, such as a knitted scarf - but there is a plot twist towards the end.

Lee's portrayal of a lonely man may have been inspired by his own experiences of quarantine in both Taiwan and Singapore, and being away from his wife, actress Fann Wong, and their six-year-old son for so many months.

Lee posted a snippet of the music video, as well as stills and a behind-the-scenes photo, on Thursday night, and said that listening to the song was a pleasure.

He wrote in his caption: "Such a surprise to be asked to be in the music video. Thank you very much."

Fellow actors such as Rebecca Lim, Jeffrey Xu and Andie Chen praised his performance in the comments.