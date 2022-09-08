Christopher Lee nominated for fifth time at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards

SINGAPORE - Home-grown actor Christopher Lee, a two-time winner at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Bell Awards, has landed another acting nomination at Taiwan’s version of the Emmys.

Lee, 51, is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a police captain trying to solve a series of homicides in crime thriller Danger Zone.

Lee said in a press release that he was golfing when his manager called with the good news.

“This is such a happy surprise,” Lee said. “The productions this year are all very excellent. I’m already very happy to be able to secure these nominations.”

Lee is up against actors Wu Kang-jen, Chen Chia-kuei, Nash Zhang, Liu Kuan-ting and Simon Hsueh in the category.

This is Lee’s fifth Golden Bell nomination.

Last year, he won Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role as a construction worker in Taiwanese drama Workers (2020). In 2014, he won Best Actor for his role as a workaholic husband fighting to salvage his marriage in the family drama A Good Wife (2013).

He was also nominated in 2012 and 2017.

Lee added that he was pleased that his co-star Berant Zhu, who plays his colleague in the series, has been nominated for Best Actor.

Besides Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, Danger Zone, which also stars former F4 member Vic Chou, is up for six other awards.

They include Best Television Series, Best Director in a Television Series for David Chuang and Chen Kuan-chung and Best Newcomer for Han Xiucao.