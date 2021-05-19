Chrissy Teigen's cookware line dropped after abusive tweets resurface

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has come under fire in recent days over bullying tweets to model Courtney Stodden 10 years ago.

The backlash has led to Teigen's cookware line, Cravings, being dropped by American retailer Macy's from its website on Sunday.

This came three days after American retail giant Target removed the collection, which includes pots, sheet pans, utensils and cookbooks, from its online store.

The mega store said a mutual decision was made to part ways in December, before the tweets resurfaced.

Stodden, 26, who is non-binary and goes by the pronoun "they", received a series of abusive tweets and private messages from Teigen, 35, who encouraged them to take their life.

This happened in 2011, when Stodden was 16 and made headlines after marrying Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time. They split up last year.

Teigen tweeted Stodden to "go to sleep forever" and urged the teenager to take "a dirt nap", meaning to be dead and buried.

Stodden also alleged that Teigen sent abusive private messages: "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take a dirt nap, but would DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die'."

Teigen apologised last week on Twitter, saying: "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.

"I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour, but that... is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

She said she had also apologised in private to Stodden, who said they had not heard from her and that they were blocked by her on Twitter.

Teigen's husband, singer John Legend, 42, was called out for his silence on the subject over the weekend, when he posted photos of their son Miles, who had just turned three. The couple also have a daughter Luna, five.

Other troubling tweets from Teigen's past have been dug up, such as when she targeted reality star Farrah Abraham and actress Lindsay Lohan.

Stodden wrote on Twitter on Monday: "I want to send love to everyone. I've seen so many of you open up to me in DM about your loved ones taking their life due to bullying. It's unbearable. My heart is with you."