Chrissy Teigen speaks out about past online bullying, admits she was 'a troll'

LOS ANGELES - After a month of silence on social media, model-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has spoken up and apologised for her past online bullying behaviour.

In an essay on online publishing platform Medium on Monday (June 14), she wrote about the "very humbling few weeks" she has faced following the aftermath of her controversial resurfaced tweets.

Last month (May), she came under fire for online bullying multiple stars, including Courtney Stodden, Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham, when they were younger.

In the lengthy piece, which she shared on Twitter and Instagram, she wrote: "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does.

"Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humour. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

The social media star, known for her clap backs and trolling of former United States President Donald Trump, said that she initially thought it made her "cool and relatable" to poke fun at celebrities on social media, noting that she believed she needed to "impress strangers to be accepted".

In the resurfaced tweets from 10 years ago, she had called for Stodden, a model who was 16 at the time, to commit suicide.

Teigen's Cravings cookware line was subsequently dropped from Macy's, Target and Bloomingdales, and she was pushed out of a voice role for Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever.

"There's no justification for my behaviour. I'm not a victim here. The subjects of your sympathy - and mine - should be those I put down," she said.

"The truth is, I'm no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more therapy, experienced loss and pain, got more therapy and experienced more life. And got more therapy," added the 35-year-old, who married singer John Legend in 2013 and has two children.

Last September, she shared in her typical no-holds-barred manner the loss of her third child at 20 weeks after a challenging pregnancy and not being able to have another baby.

She concluded: "We are all more than our worst moments."

"I won't ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change. Phew. A lot, I know. Thanks for listening."