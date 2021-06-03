Chris Hemsworth's arms send Internet into a tizzy as he wraps latest Thor film

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth's arms are causing a meltdown on social media.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 2), he announced that Thor: Love And Thunder had wrapped, but all anyone cared to comment on was his jack-up arms.

In his caption, the 37-year-old Australian joked: "That's a wrap on Thor: Love And Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate."

Also in the photo was New Zealand writer-director Taika Waititi, 45, who was in costume as Korg.

He reprises his role from Thor: Ragnarok (2017) as a Kronan gladiator who befriends Thor. The upcoming movie, to be released in May next year, is the sequel.

Waititi, who posted the same photo on his Instagram account, wrote: "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

Hemsworth also said: ""The film is gonna be bats**t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder."

On social media, fans could not get over the size of those bulging hammer-throwing muscles.

"That man consists only of arm", said one Twitter user, while another wrote: "I bet if I were playing hide and seek, just one of Chris Hemsworth's arms would be enough to conceal my entire body."

Fellow Marvel actor Simu Liu, 32, who will appear in the upcoming Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, was similarly impressed.

He commented on Hemsworth's post, saying: "I need to get in shape."