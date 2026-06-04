Chow Yun Fat reunites with child actor from God Of Gamblers Returns after 32 years

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Chow Yun Fat reunited with his God Of Gamblers Returns co-star Xie Miao in 2026.

Chinese actor and martial artist Xie Miao was just 10 years old when he starred alongside Hong Kong actors Chow Yun Fat and Tony Leung Ka Fai in God Of Gamblers Returns (1994).

More than three decades later, they have finally reunited – and judging by photos circulating online, it was an emotional meeting.

The reunion took place while Xie, who is also known as Tse Mo, was in Hong Kong promoting his latest movie, The Furious. The film opens in Singapore cinemas on June 11.

The former child star also appeared opposite actor Jet Li in action films The New Legend Of Shaolin (1994) and My Father Is A Hero (1995).

At the time, Xie was regarded as one of the most promising young martial arts talents in Hong Kong cinema. However, he chose to focus on his studies rather than pursue acting full-time.

After completing tertiary studies in Physical Education and Sports in Beijing, he returned to the entertainment industry and gradually rebuilt his acting.

Today, the 42-year-old is one of China’s most established martial arts actors.

As it turned out, it was Chow who convinced Tse that education should take priority over acting at that stage of his life.

According to reports, Chow once visited the young actor on the set of My Father Is A Hero and even gave him a hongbao containing HK$5,000 to encourage him to continue his studies.

With this close relationship in the past, it is no wonder their recent reunion was an emotional one.

Photos showed Chow, 71, beaming as he warmly embraced Xie before gently patting his cheek, reported news portal Dimsum Daily.

“I haven’t seen you for a long time,” Chow said as he held his former co-star close, reportedly becoming tearful at one point.

Xie appeared equally moved by the encounter, returning the embrace and smiling as the pair caught up after 32 years apart. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK