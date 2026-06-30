Choi Min-sik, one of S. Korea’s most decorated actors, returns to TV with his first Netflix series

In Notes From The Last Row, Choi Min-sik plays Heo Mun-oh, a literature professor who published one novel 20 years ago and has not written a word since.

SEOUL – Ask South Korean screen veteran Choi Min-sik to describe his latest lead role and he reaches, bluntly, for the language of self-loathing.

The grumpy literature professor he plays in the Netflix series Notes From The Last Row is “a man who grinds himself down with a complex that borders on self-abuse”, he says, “tormenting himself over it”.

Then came the confession: “I’ve got plenty of pathetic in me too. The inferiority, the shame you can’t show anybody – everyone’s felt that at least once.”

It is a curious thing to hear from an actor who has done about everything there is to do, four decades of being the most intense presence in any frame he appears in. At a press conference in Seoul on June 24, sitting alongside director Kim K yu-tae and his 24-year-old co-star Choi Hyun-wook, the 64-year-old spent a good deal of it talking himself down.

The psychological drama casts Choi Min-sik as Heo Mun-oh, a literature professor who published one novel 20 years ago and has not written a word since. The man is prickly with his students, detesting their poor writing, until he reads something by Lee Kang (Choi Hyun-wook), the quiet young man who always takes the back row of the lecture hall.

The writing is good, too good to be true, he figures. Seeing in the boy the talent he never made good on, Mun-oh offers private lessons, gets pulled into Kang’s strange, possibly invented stories, and a slow mind game begins, one where it is never quite clear who is on top.

The series is adapted from Spanish writer Juan Mayorga’s 2006 play, staged in Seoul a couple of years back. That detail did not go unnoticed.

“I heard the pitch over the phone and thought, I know this from somewhere,” Choi Min-sik said. “Turns out there was an original, a play. I asked for the script. I’d been missing something with a whiff of literature to it.”

For Choi, the instinct runs deeper than memory: Theatre is where he comes from. Unbeknown to those who know him from the 2003 action thriller film Oldboy, the actor came up the hard way through the 1980s in Daehangno, Seoul’s storied theatre district where small troupes worked tiny stages on shoestring budgets. The pay was next to nothing – sometimes 500,000 won (about S$420) for three months’ work, by his own account – but he stuck it out anyway.

TV came calling years later, bringing a number of hits: Years Of Ambition (1990), which won him Best New Actor at the KBS Drama Awards, and the 1994 hit The Moon Of Seoul. He drifted for a few years after until the landmark spy blockbuster Shiri (1999) put him back on the map, this time as a movie star. It was only in 2022 – by which point he was a screen legend several times over – that he returned to TV, with Big Bet from Disney+, playing a South Korean fixer running casinos in the Philippines. Notes From The Last Row is his first time out with Netflix.

So the question is what he has to offer with this one. There is a particular pleasure in watching his portrayal unfold in whatever world he has been handed, anticipating which face shows up. He has played the loser and the avenger, the drunk and the killer, the lucky fool and the holy terror, sometimes all at once in a single picture.

He was the small-time hood in Failan (2001), crass and petty on the surface but soft underneath – a man who breaks down reading his dead wife’s letter. As the wild painter in Chihwaseon (2002), he was all desire and fury, drinking and brawling and bellowing at once. And there is the iconic Oh Dae-su in Oldboy, a man undone by fate after 15 years in a locked room, fighting down a hallway with a hammer and a knife in his back only to find himself crawling on the floor and begging like a dog by the end.

I Saw The Devil (2010) sent him to the extreme – pure, unfiltered evil as the serial killer in a brutal cat-and-mouse chase. Nameless Gangster: Rules Of The Time (2012) had him as the slimy Customs official who flattered and bluffed his way up the underworld. And in The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014), the most-watched South Korean film of all time, he was Yi Sun-sin – a stoic, tormented presence befitting Korea’s most revered historical figure.

The actor has never been one to take the easy route into a part; though in his 60s, he seems to have eased off a bit on the heftier stuff. His recent work leans lighter: the geomancer of the supernatural tentpole Exhuma (2024) and the casino kingpin of underworld saga Big Bet – both with their sparks but arguably tamer and flatter than the roles that defined his career.

So when he calls Heo Mun-oh a small, self-pitying man, one should perhaps take it as the starting line, not the finish. On paper, and going by the teasers, the man comes off as bitter and small, eaten up by his own envy – whether Choi Min-sik holds him there, or finds the tenderness under it, or lets him tip into something approaching madness, is anyone’s guess.

Choi Hyun-wook (left) and Choi Min-sik in Notes From The Last Row. PHOTO: NETFLIX

At the press conference, the older Choi seemed intent on handing the credit elsewhere. He circled back again and again to the younger Choi, his on-screen student whom he had asked to watch audition for the role.

“Watching Hyun-wook, I wondered – did I have that kind of focus, that kind of eye for detail, back at his age?” Choi said.

“I’ve learnt how miserable it makes you, measuring yourself against other people. I’m grateful for what I’ve got. With acting, there’s no point sizing yourself up against anyone. People talk about an ‘acting showdown’, but actors don’t fight. Everyone walks their own road.”

It remains to be seen whether Heo Mun-oh ever gets there. The gap between the man and the role is, you can only suspect, the part Choi Min-sik found worth chasing. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK