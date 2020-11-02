Choi Jin-hyuk ate raw intestines for zombie role

To play a zombie who wants to blend into the human world and uncover his backstory, South Korean actor Choi Jin-hyuk, 34, had to not only smear on undead make-up, but also try raw intestines.

Here are five things to know about his new role in the comedic K-drama Zombie Detective.

1. IT WAS AWKWARD AT FIRST

For Choi, known for his roles in dramas such as Tunnel (2017) and The Last Empress (2018), Zombie Detective was a new challenge.

He tells The Straits Times over e-mail: "I guess it's because it's a genre I've never taken on before, so I couldn't help but feel awkward with the role in the beginning."

Though the zombie genre is well-trodden in South Korea with films like Train To Busan (2016) and this year's #Alive and Netflix series Kingdom (2019 to present), Choi did not refer to other projects for his role.

"I don't think I've seen a movie which features a zombie who wants to be a human just like how my character Kim Moo-young does," says Choi, whose last role was a revenge seeker in science-fiction tale Rugal (2020).

2. HE SCARED CHILDREN

Zombie Detective has had several cameo appearances from celebrities, including television host Yoo Jae-suk and Sam Hammington, a South Korea-based New Zealander comedian.

Hammington's sons William, four, and Bentley, three, - who appear on parenting reality series The Return Of Superman (2013 to present) - visited the set but were not exactly pleased to see Choi in his zombie get-up.

He says: "They were really cute, but I was really sorry about how they ended up crying after taking one look at me and got scared.

"It was a pity that our time filming together was so short, or I could have got closer to them."

3. TRYING RAW INTESTINES

One of Choi's many challenges on this series was actually putting in his mouth what his zombie character eats - raw animal parts.

He says: "In order to vividly act out a zombie who has to consume raw food, I did actually put the raw tripe (cow stomach) and chicken in my mouth. I thought they had a 'fishy' smell.

"I felt like I should never eat such a thing ever again. I don't think I'll ever be able to forget such a feeling."

4. HE TURNED INTO A K-POP DANCER

In an early episode, Choi's character Moo-young does a zombie-like dance to boy band 2PM's Heartbeat (2009), with K-pop boy band A.C.E as background dancers.

His sleek body rolls impressed viewers.

"Choi says: "I practised dancing for a long time to make it look natural. It was great that my efforts could be seen."

5. NEW HORIZONS AHEAD

With roles like a romantic hero in I Need Romance (2011) and now a zombie detective, Choi is still game to try new genres.

"I took on Zombie Detective because I wanted to present audiences something new that I've never tried before.

"If I get a chance, I would like to take on the noir genre - something dark and deep.

• Zombie Detective is available on Viu.