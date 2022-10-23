Chloe Grace Moretz nerds out over her new sci-fi series The Peripheral

NEW YORK – The Peripheral is the much-anticipated follow-up from the husband-and-wife creators of the hit science-fiction series Westworld (2016 to present), Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Now streaming on Prime Video and based on a novel by the prophetic science-fiction author William Gibson – who coined the term cyberspace – it shares common ground with Westworld, exploring a near future in which computer simulations and virtual worlds are much harder to distinguish from reality.

The story follows Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz), a small-town girl who makes ends meet by occasionally stepping in for her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) as a player-for-hire in virtual-reality simulation games, or sims.

But the intriguing new sim that she beta-tests for him one night – set in a futuristic London where her avatar has to commit several crimes – is shockingly realistic, and she begins to wonder if there is more to it than meets the eye.

At a science-fiction convention in New York, Moretz, 25, says she is a “really big sci-fi nerd” and a massive fan of Gibson’s 2014 book The Peripheral.

A mystery thriller with time-travel elements, it was published to glowing reviews, although it is not as well-known as his acclaimed debut novel Neuromancer (1984).

“I really connected to Flynne,” says the star of the Kick-Ass superhero comedies (2010 and 2013).

“She’s from North Carolina and a lot of my family is from North Carolina.

“And she has this love of gaming and adventure and escaping – that was something I really relied on in my teenage years, especially, and to this day,” says Moretz, who also starred in the horror remakes Let Me In (2010) and Carrie (2013).

The story also takes Flynne on a thrilling adventure that sees her and the other characters evolve in unexpected ways.

“So for me to be able to jump into a character where I can find those crevices, and show the journey of this girl... I couldn’t possibly not want to do it,” Moretz says.