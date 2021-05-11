Chinese supermodel Ming Xi pregnant again

SHANGHAI • Chinese supermodel Ming Xi has confirmed rumours that she is pregnant with her second child.

In a Weibo post on Mother's Day on Sunday, Xi, 32, posted a photo of her husband Mario Ho, 26, and their toddler son, Ronaldo, jointly holding a bouquet of carnations.

"I can receive two bouquets of carnations on Mother's Day in future," she wrote.

Xi, whose real name is Xi Mengyao, also posted a photo of two bouquets of flowers.

Mr Ho, the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho's son with his fourth wife Angela Leong, shared Xi's post on social media and wrote: "My status in the family is going down further."

He included in the post four red heart emojis, likely referring to his upcoming family of four.

The couple did not disclose when Xi is expected to give birth.

In late March, they were spotted by the media entering a private hospital. Xi was in loose-fitting clothes and sported what looked like a small baby bump, sparking talk that she was pregnant with her second child.

The couple married in July 2019, months after Mr Ho made headlines in May when he proposed to Xi by decorating a Shanghai mall with 99,999 roses. That October, Xi gave birth to Ronaldo.

Mr Ho, a football fan, chose the name as he hoped his son would be as tall and handsome as Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo.