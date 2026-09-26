Chinese singer Liu Huan, who performed Heroes’ Song, dies at 63

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Chinese singer Liu Huan was well known for Heroes’ Song, the theme song for Chinese period drama The Water Margin (1998).

SHANGHAI – Chinese musician Liu Huan, whose powerful voice and wide-ranging work made him one of China’s best-known singers, died in Shanghai on Sept 25. He was 63.

Liu died at 9.52am surrounded by family members, according to obituaries issued on Sept 26 by China’s University of International Business and Economics, where he taught for more than three decades, and the Mango V Foundation, with which he established a charity supporting young original musicians.

Born in Tianjin in August 1963, Liu studied French literature at the University of International Relations in Beijing. He first attracted attention in 1985, when he stood out in singing competitions in English and French among students from Beijing universities.

He went on to become a prominent singer, composer and music educator, with songs including Young Ambition Knows No Sorrow, The Curved Moon, Asking Myself A Thousand Times and Heroes’ Song becoming widely known in China.

Heroes’ Song is the theme song for Chinese television series, The Water Margin (1998), which is based on the classic Chinese novel of the same name.

His international profile grew further in 2008, when he and British soprano Sarah Brightman performed You And Me, the official theme song of the Beijing Olympic Games, at the opening ceremony.

Liu also became widely recognised as a mentor to younger musicians. In 2014, he initiated and served as a mentor on Sing My Song, an original-music competition programme that sought to promote Chinese-language songwriting.

Music education remained a major part of his career. Liu joined the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing in July 1991 as a teacher in its art education programme, later rising to associate professor before retiring in September 2023.

He taught Western music history, a popular course that drew large numbers of students, and he also composed the university’s anthem.

In 2019, Liu donated 20 million yuan to establish the Liu Huan Original Music Fund with the Mango V Foundation, committing one million yuan (S$190,000) annually to support young Chinese-language musicians.

The university described Liu as a musician who combined music education, composition and singing, and said his death was a major loss to both the university and China’s music community.

According to the obituaries, Liu had requested that his funeral arrangements be kept simple. No funeral committee, farewell ceremony or memorial service will be held.

The Mango V Foundation said it would continue the annual original-music charity fund in accordance with Liu’s wishes. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK