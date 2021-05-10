Chinese fans of BTS' V raise $1.1m for his birthday

K-pop boy band BTS' legions of fans have once again proven they are a force to be reckoned with.

For member V's upcoming 26th birthday in December, members of his biggest fan club in China, known as China V Bar, raised a record-breaking 3 million yuan (S$618,000) in under one minute.

Even though V's birthday is still half a year away, the fund had surged to a staggering 5.4 million yuan (S$1.1 million) within an hour of fund-raising, according to the club's announcement on Twitter last Saturday.

Last year, it had raised 1 million yuan in one minute and had taken 59 days to raise 5 million yuan. It subsequently reached a total of 7 million yuan after 80 days, which was a record at that time.

The money was put to good use, as the fan club built a school, a road and a bridge in V's name.

In a show of public adoration, the club also put up a birthday advertisement on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai last year, making V - whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung - the first solo South Korean star to have his face splashed on the world's tallest building.

V's fan clubs around the world also rallied to raise funds for more than 25 charities for the third anniversary of his solo hit Singularity, which was released on May 7, 2018.

Fans from countries such as the Philippines, Myanmar, Nepal, Britain, United States, Kenya and South Korea picked a variety of causes to support.

These included Covid-19 vaccinations and pandemic aid, building a classroom, supporting a children's hospital and sending relief aid to those affected by ethnic conflict in Myanmar.