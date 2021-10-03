Director Zhang Yimou sends a bouquet of flowers to his wife on her birthday

BEIJING - Chen Ting, wife of Zhang Yimou, has shown a tender side to the acclaimed Chinese director on social media.

Chen, who turned 40 on Thursday (Sept 30), wrote in Chinese on Weibo: "Reaching 40, the age where I have no doubts. I firmly believe that everything you encounter will be gentle as long you have love in your heart."

The former dancer posted a photo of her with Zhang, 71, and their daughter Yijiao, 14, with a large bouquet of flowers in front of them.

She also posted a close-up shot of the flowers, and a card with the words: "Happy birthday, laopo (wife in Mandarin)."

The couple, who married in 2011, have two other children - sons Yinan, 20, and Yiding, 17.

Zhang was in the news in 2013 after he admitted flouting China's then one-child policy by having three children. The policy has since been eased to allow couples to have three children.

Yinan has followed in his father's footsteps by venturing into the movie industry, winning Best Director, Best Music Score and Best In Show awards at the 2019 Shanghai Student Film Festival for his short film titled Over There.

Zhang, who recently directed the historical spy thriller Cliff Walkers (2021), released in April, has another daughter, Zhang Mo, with his ex-wife Xiao Hua.

He recently directed the Korean War movie Sharpshooter, released in July, with Zhang Mo, 38.