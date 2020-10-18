Chinese comedian Guo Degang posts rare photo with son Qilin, who is also a cross-talk artist

Like father, like son.

Chinese cross-talk artist Guo Degang, 47, who has two sons, seldom posts photos taken with his children on social media.

But he did so last Friday (Oct 16) when he posted a photo with his elder son, Qilin, 24, who is a cross-talk artist like him.

The younger Guo left school in 2011 to pursue cross-talk professionally, but was heavily criticised for doing so. Many doubted he had the talent but he persevered in cross talk and has since won over his detractors.

He has also performed together with his father at Deyunshe, the famous Beijing cross-talk organisation and folk art performance group.

In his Weibo post, the elder Guo wrote in typical cross-talk fashion: "I have to raise my son if I want one, and I have to get an embroidered robe myself if I want one."

This was not the first time he has jokingly asked his son for a robe.

In May, he posted a photo of himself in a robe, as he wrote: "Son, please think of your dad if you come across a company sponsoring opera clothes."

Guo, who is also an a Beijing Opera actor, is said to have changed up to five robes in a single show.

Guo Qilin is his son with his former wife, part-time actress Hu Zhonghui. He has a younger son, five-year-old Guo Fenyang, with current wife, former actress Wang Hui.