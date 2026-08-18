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The flood of scorn helped turn the movie into an unlikely box-office phenomenon.

BEIJING – A Chinese animated film that generated only about US$1,000 (S$1,280) in ticket sales in its first 10 days at theatres became a social media sensation after online ridicule helped propel its box-office revenue into six figures, according to local media reports.

Niu Lai was one of the platform’s most-discussed topics on Aug 15 , with posts of clips showing what viewers described as poor animation quality and awkward storytelling. The flood of scorn helped turn the movie into an unlikely box-office phenomenon.

Some social media users said they bought tickets to judge the film for themselves, while cinemas increased screenings as discussion spread across Weibo and other platforms.

The film generated about 7,700 renminbi (S$1,500) in ticket sales during its first 10 days in theatres, according to local reports. The movie’s box-office revenue subsequently increased to a six-figure amount, the media said.

The 86-minute-long budget animation has made more than 14.9 million renminbi , The Guardian reported, citing figures from movie tracking site Mao Yan. It is now sitting alongside blockbusters such as The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinema revenue rankings, the media outlet added.

According to The Guardian, the movie was made by just two people over five years. Its writers, directors, voice actors and producers are reported to be mother and son team Xin Yumeng and Sun Lifang.

The film’s relative success illustrates the growing power of social-media attention to drive consumer behaviour in China, even if the reaction is largely negative.

“You may regret for 80 minutes if you watch it, but if you don’t, you’ll regret it for life,” said one popular social media post about the film, as cited by the BBC. BLOOMBERG