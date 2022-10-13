Chinese-American film The Joy Luck Club gets a sequel after almost 30 years

LOS ANGELES - The Joy Luck Club (1993), a Hollywood film about Chinese women and their Chinese-American daughters, is getting a sequel almost 30 years after its release.

According to a report by entertainment website Deadline on Wednesday, the original leading cast members are in talks to reprise their roles, which will now see them playing mothers and grandmothers of their families.

The multi-generational drama explored the relationships and conflicts between four Chinese-American women and their immigrant mothers.

The mothers were played by Tsai Chin, Kieu Chinh, Lisa Lu and France Nuyen, while the daughters were played by Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita and Ming-Na Wen.

The film, directed by Wayne Wang and based on the novel of the same name by author Amy Tan, grossed about US$33 million at the American box office.

A director has not been announced for the sequel, but Tan and Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, will be teaming up again for the sequel.

They will produce the movie together with Jeff Kleeman and Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group.

“I am thrilled to work with Amy, Ron and Jeff to bring this special film to the screen,” Amritraj said in a statement quoted by Deadline.

“Now more than ever, it is important to share authentic stories about the Asian-American experience, and we believe this film will speak to wide audiences with its narrative rooted in humanity and connection.”

The Joy Luck Club was touted as a trailblazer for greater Asian-American representation in Hollywood. It paved the way for other Asian-led films and television series such as American sitcom All-American Girl (1994 to 1995), starring Margaret Cho.

More recently, there were the box office successes of Crazy Rich Asians (2018), which starred Lu as the matriarch of the central family; and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021), which featured Tsai Chin as actress Awkwafina’s grandmother.