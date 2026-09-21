Chinese actress Bai Lu surprises more than 10 staff members with iPhone 18

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Chinese actress Bai Lu (forefront) gives each of her staff members an iPhone 18.

Chinese top actress Bai Lu has played many roles in the last decade, but her latest one – which is that of a good boss – has got netizens gushing.

Bai, who turns 32 on Sept 23, recently gave more than 10 of her staff members the newly launched iPhone 18.

This was revealed by two of her staff members on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sept 20.

“I’ve received a massive gift from Sister Lu,” wrote one of her staff members with the handle PTongtx, together with a photo of the actress and 12 members of her team each holding an iPhone box.

“Every member of our production crew got one too,” she wrote, adding in the comment section that they received the phones with 1TB storage in the colour glacier.

The staff member, who said she has known Bai for six years, added that she does not know anyone who does not enjoy working with the actress.

“Even if you’ve only worked on one production with her together, everyone on set is so sad to see her go when filming wraps,” she said.

“She’s always brimming with energy and treats everyone around her well.”

Bai parted ways with Chinese production company Huanyu Entertainment in July after 10 years and set up her own agency.

The staff member said that besides treating her team to food and bubble tea, Bai also does not forget to give them hongbao every Chinese New Year even if they are not spending it together.

Referring to some of the recent rumours surrounding the actress, the staff member added: “I also hope the world shows her a little more kindness.”

Bai had been hit by questions over her educational qualifications and allegations of inappropriate relationships, with her agency saying it would take legal actions against social media accounts spreading the false rumours.

Another staff member, Hu Yilin, also shared a similar photo of group with the iPhones in their hands on Weibo, and wrote : “I am absolutely overjoyed. I’m her loyal fan for life.”

While the two staff members did not reveal the model of the iPhone, it was believed to be the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The phone retails for 16,499 yuan (S$3,140), according to Apple’s Chinese website.

Many netizens have expressed their envy, with several quipping if they can join Bai’s team.

Bai made her debut in 2016 as the female lead in the music video for Chinese singer Lu Hu’s single Message.

She has acted in many TV series of different genres, such as period drama Untouchable Lovers (2017), workplace romance drama Love Is Sweet (2020) and fantasy drama Till The End Of The Moon (2023).

She recently starred in contemporary drama Northward (2025), fantasy drama Feud (2025) and historical mystery drama Unveil: Jadewind (2026).