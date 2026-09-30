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Chinese actress Angelababy debuts at Milan Fashion Week, completes appearances at the ‘Big Four’

Angelababy had previously attended fashion week events in New York, London, Paris and now Milan.

MILAN – Angelababy made her debut at the Milan Fashion Week, turning heads not only with her dress but her charming attitude.

According to reports, the 37-year-old Chinese actress was invited by Italian fashion brand Marni to attend its Spring/Summer 2027 show in Milan. The show ran from Sept 22 to Sept 28, 2026.

For the occasion, Angelababy wore a grey sheer slip dress featuring metallic circular details.

The see-through design subtly highlighted her slim waistline, while her long, wavy hair added a romantic touch to the look.

She posed for photographers outside the show, showcasing the outfit from different angles and displaying her signature star presence.

Angelababy had previously attended fashion week events in New York, London and Paris.

With her Milan debut, she has now appeared at all four major international fashion weeks.

Her latest fashion appearance comes after a challenging period in her career following the controversy over her attendance at the Crazy Horse cabaret show in Paris in 2023.

Before the “alleged blacklisting”, it’s said that Angelababy was among the most commercially valuable actresses in China’s entertainment market.

Although her career was reportedly affected by the controversy at the time, Angelababy has increasingly appeared on the international fashion scene in recent years. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK