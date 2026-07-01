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Chinese actor Xu Peng now sells vegetables at market after AI dries up acting jobs

Chinese actor Xu Peng said he is unfazed by the career change.

Chinese actor Xu Peng has put his showbiz career on hold and returned to his home town in rural Shandong, where he is now selling vegetables at a local market.

The 30-year-old, who found fame through China’s thriving vertical short drama industry, recently revealed that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence -generated productions has severely affected his acting career.

Xu said that after wrapping up his last drama in March, acting offers all but dried up, prompting him to return home and help with the family business.

Most days, the Blood River (2025) star drives his family’s electric vehicle to the market, transporting vegetables grown by his grandfather.

Although some relatives and friends were initially puzzled by his decision, Xu said he remains unfazed by the career change.

“Acting is just a job. If there are no roles to take, I will find another way to make a living. As long as I make an honest living through hard work, there is no obstacle I cannot overcome,” he said.

Photos and videos of Xu working at the market have since spread widely online, with many netizens praising his resilience and willingness to earn an honest living.

The attention has also drawn fans to the market, with many stopping by to show their support.

According to HK01, Xu’s schedule at the height of his career often involved filming for 15 to 16 hours a day. He became popular for playing “domineering CEO” characters in micro-dramas.

In recent months, AI technology has rapidly gained traction in China’s short drama industry, largely because it significantly lowers production costs.

Reports indicate that of the 128,000 micro-dramas released in the first quarter of 2026, about 122,000 were produced using AI. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK