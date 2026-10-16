Chinese actor Wang Yibo spotted enjoying bak kut teh and durian in KL

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Wang Yibo recently arrived in Malaysia to prepare for the 2026 China GT Championship season finale.

KUALA LUMPUR – Chinese actor Wang Yibo is making the most of his time in Malaysia, balancing preparations for an upcoming racing competition with visits to local food spots.

The 29-year-old recently arrived in the country to prepare for the 2026 China GT Championship season finale, which will take place at the Sepang International Circuit from Nov 6 to Nov 8.

On Oct 14, Wang was spotted dining with his racing team at a claypot bak kut teh restaurant in Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

Later that evening, he continued his culinary adventure at Jalan Alor in Bukit Bintang, where he was seen sampling durian.

Away from his food outings, Wang has also been clocking hours at the Sepang International Circuit to familiarise himself with the track ahead of the upcoming race.

The event marks the actor’s first overseas competition as a professional racing driver.

Wang made his professional motorsports debut at the Michelin GPGP Grand Prix in Beijing in 2019, before switching to GT car racing in 2024.

On the showbiz front, Wang debuted as the main rapper and dancer of South Korean-Chinese boy band Uniq in 2014.

He made his acting debut in the 2016 film MBA Partners and is known for his roles in productions such as The Untamed, Legend Of Fei and Hidden Blade. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK