Commentary

China tries to fix ecosystem of star industry

What lies behind the Communist Party of China's crackdown on celebrities and their fan groups?

Assistant Life Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In 1998, the period drama My Fair Princess became a smash hit across Asia, making stars out of Vicki Zhao, Ruby Lin and Fan Bingbing at a time when mainland Chinese dramas were hardly mainstream outside the country.

Some two decades later, dramas and variety shows from China have become staple fare across Asia, but Zhao and Fan have gone from being the entertainment industry's shiny new faces to symbols of the problems plaguing it.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 07, 2021, with the headline 'China tries to fix ecosystem of star industry'. Subscribe
Topics: 