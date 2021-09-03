China slams 'incorrect' politics in show business, high actor pay

BEIJING • China expanded a crackdown on its entertainment industry yesterday, telling broadcasters to bar artistes with "incorrect political positions" and effeminate styles from shows, and said a "patriotic atmosphere" needed to be cultivated.

The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said in an online notice that it will strengthen regulation over cultural programmes, cracking down on what it deems unhealthy content as well as stars' salaries and tax evasion.

Chinese regulators have been tightening their oversight over a broad swathe of industries ranging from technology to education to strengthen control over society and key sectors of the economy after years of runaway growth.

On Monday, they introduced new rules limiting the amount of time children can spend on video games.

The entertainment industry entered their crosshairs after a series of celebrity scandals involving tax evasion and sexual assault.

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang was fined 299 million yuan (S$62 million) for tax evasion last Friday, while Chinese-Canadian pop star and former idol Kris Wu has been detained on rape allegations.

Separately, Chinese video platforms last week took down films starred or directed by actress Vicki Zhao, one of China's biggest stars, citing "relevant laws and regulations" which prompted widespread online speculation over the reason. Her name was also removed from online casting lists.

Chinese music producer and director Gao Xiaosong was the latest to face actions, with his works removed from the Chinese websites and his library in Beijing closed temporarily since last Saturday.

There has been talk that both Zhao and Gao were blacklisted due to their links with embattled entrepreneur Jack Ma, who reportedly has been in trouble with Beijing for criticising regulators and expanding into legally grey areas such as fintech.

Zhao and her husband were early investors in Mr Ma's Alibaba Pictures Group, while Gao was the former director of Alibaba Music.

Last week, China's Internet regulator said it was taking action against what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture.

The NRTA said regulations capping pay for actors and guests should be strictly enforced and they should be encouraged to participate in public welfare programmes as well as to assume social responsibilities, said the notice. Tax evasion would be strictly punished.

The selection of actors and guests should be carefully controlled, with political literacy and moral conduct included as criteria.

The notice also said that what it called "deformed" tastes such as "effeminate" aesthetics in programmes should be ended.

Entertainment involving "vulgar" Internet celebrities, scandals and flaunting of wealth should be rejected.

Unhealthy fan culture should be cracked down on, and voting segments of programmes strictly controlled, with encouragements for fans to spend money to vote strictly forbidden, said the notice.

