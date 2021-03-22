Chiling Lin tries hand at directing ad

Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin has cut back on her acting assignments since she married Japanese actor Akira in June 2019.

She has reportedly been trying to get pregnant and has even spent Chinese New Year in Japan this year, according to Taiwanese media.

However, the 46-year-old is not resting on her laurels, as she has switched from acting to directing during this period.

She directed her first commercial for Tian Yuan Xiang Chicken Essence. The spokesman for the brand, Lin also starred in the commercial.

In the advertisement which was uploaded online last week, Lin looked very tired and walked like a zombie in the beginning, but she became energetic and danced wildly after drinking a cup of the chicken essence.

Lin's choice of background music was the song Sunshine by Exile. Her husband Akira, 39, is a member of the J-pop group.

According to Taiwan's China Times, the video was filmed in Taiwan before Lin left for Japan and took one day to complete.

Akira lent his support via videoconferencing and even helped her with the dance steps.

Lin was in the news in September when she went for an operation at the ear, nose and throat department of a hospital in Taiwan. Her manager told the media that it was a procedure to treat bronchial problems which had been bugging her for five years.

Lin previously directed a short documentary in 2011.

She made her movie debut in the two-part historical epic Red Cliff (2008 and 2009). Directed by John Woo, the film also starred Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Takeshi Kaneshiro.