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ChildAid 2026 goes outdoors with free music and arts festival at UOB Plaza

The festival includes the return of young talents such as visually impaired singer Nur Anisah Daaniys Sufian (far left), seen here performing at ChildAid 2024.

SINGAPORE - After two decades of staging concerts in theatres and concert halls, ChildAid is taking its performances outdoors – and making them free for everyone.

The annual charity fundraiser, jointly organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, will transform the UOB Plaza Atrium in Raffles Place into a lively arts and entertainment festival on Nov 13 and 14.

Titled ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage, the event marks a major departure from the fundraiser’s traditional format of ticketed, sit-down concerts, as it brings music, dance and theatre performances into the heart of the Central Business District.

Visitors can drop by anytime between 11am and 8pm on both days to catch performances spanning musical theatre, ballet, hip-hop, classical music, pop, R&B and rock.

The festival will also feature an outdoor village with interactive art activities, food stalls and creative ways for visitors to contribute to charity.

Now in its 21st edition, ChildAid raises funds for two beneficiaries: The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides financial assistance to children from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which gives young people from underserved backgrounds opportunities to pursue the arts.

Since its launch in 2005, ChildAid ChildAid has raised more than S$32 million for the two charities. Its 2024 edition, held at the Esplanade Theatre, raised more than S$2.08 million.

This year’s festival aims to make the fundraiser more accessible by removing the barrier of ticket prices and inviting the wider public to enjoy the performances while contributing to a good cause.

Violinist Travis Wong Kai Xuan, seen here at ChildAid 2024, will also return as one of the young performers at the upcoming festival. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

The first day will feature acoustic performances, theatrical skits and vocal showcases. Among the highlights are a musical theatre production, actors performing on the plaza steps, a sunset acoustic guitar set by the Singapore River, and a specially arranged Michael Jackson medley.

The second day will bring together a broader mix of dance and music, from ballet and hip-hop to classical and rock. Audiences can also look forward to an ensemble combining singers, dancers and instrumentalists, as well as a multi-generational band fronted by a teenager.

Beyond the stage, visitors can explore a festival village offering activities for all ages.

One highlight is a 4.8m-long interactive pledge wall, where visitors can create personalised clickers as part of the fundraising experience.

There will also be live caricature artists, glitter and face-painting stations, and a food market selling popcorn, bubble tea, snacks and ice cream, with proceeds going to the two charities.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo will attend the festival as guest of honour on Nov 13 at 12.30pm.

Admission is free. Members of the public can make donations through Giving.sg or by scanning PayNow QR codes at the festival.

ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage takes place at UOB Plaza Atrium, 80 Raffles Place, on Nov 13 and 14, from 11am to 8pm.

ChildAid received generous donations from UOB, Musim Mas Foundation, estate of Lim Chin Hua and the Choo family, in memory of the late Choo Lye Heng and Lim Swee Hiang. UOB is a venue sponsor.