Chicago 7 nabs top honours at SAG awards

LOS ANGELES • The Trial Of The Chicago 7 was judged the year's best performance at the prestigious Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday - a verdict that strengthens the film's case for the Oscars later this month.

Director Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama based on the 1968 United States anti-war riots - and the infamous trial that followed - took top honours at the prize-giving, which was whittled down to a virtual one-hour broadcast due to the pandemic.

Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last August, was posthumously voted Best Actor for 1920s blues drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom by Hollywood's actors guild.

The SAG Awards is a vital stop on Tinseltown's annual prize-giving circuit, which climaxes this year with the delayed Academy Awards on April 25.

Typically a star-studded ceremony in its own right, the SAG Awards was a pre-taped, host-less and bare-bones affair on Sunday, but it remains a key predictor of glory at the Oscars, where actors are the largest voting bloc.

Last year, South Korea's Parasite (2019) began its historic charge to the Best Picture Oscar by winning SAG's top prize for Best Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture.

While director Chloe Zhao's road movie Nomadland remains the favourite for this year's top Oscar, having already won multiple awards including at the Golden Globes, it did not even receive a cast nomination from SAG.

In the film, several non-actors play fictional versions of themselves. Nomadland star Frances McDormand also failed to convert her SAG Best Actress nomination, losing out to Boseman's Ma Rainey co-star Viola Davis.

Davis thanked "the beautiful Chadwick Boseman", while his widow Taylor Simone Ledward - accepting his prize - quoted Boseman: "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind."

In a year that has seen Hollywood boost minority representation on both sides of the camera, Daniel Kaluuya was named Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah.

Veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung confirmed SAG's new-found love affair with South Korean cinema.

She went one better than Parasite by winning an individual SAG prize - Supporting Actress - for Minari, an immigrant tale set in 1980s Arkansas.

But the film, along with Ma Rainey, One Night In Miami and Da 5 Bloods - all featuring black casts - lost the night's final prize to Chicago 7, which has the best shot at unseating Nomadland as Oscars voting begins next Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE