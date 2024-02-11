Cher, Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz among first-time nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NEW YORK – American singers Cher, Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz, late Irish singer Sinead O’Connor and English rock band Oasis are among the first-time nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2024, which was revealed on Feb 10.

Other new names on the hall’s shortlist include Sade, Foreigner, Peter Frampton and Kool & the Gang. Also on the list are Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Jane’s Addiction, A Tribe Called Quest and Eric B. & Rakim, each of whom has been nominated at least once before.

English musician Ozzy Osbourne, who is already part of the pantheon as a member of English rock band Black Sabbath, has received the nod as a solo artiste for the first time.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artistes and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates,” Mr John Sykes, chair of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement.

“Continuing in the true spirit of rock ’n’ roll, these artistes have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The 15 cited artistes are the first batch of nominees since the abrupt departure in 2023 of Mr Jann Wenner, the former Rolling Stone editor and a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, who had long held a powerful sway over the awards process.

In September, Mr Wenner was ejected from the hall’s governing board just one day after the publication of an interview in The New York Times, in which he justified the subjects for his interview collection “The Masters” – all of them white and male – with comments that were widely condemned as racist and misogynistic.

Female artistes such as Joni Mitchell, he said, were not “philosophers of rock”, and black performers such as Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye “just didn’t articulate at that level”.

It is also a little more than a year after Mr Jon Landau, a former Rolling Stone critic who became American rock legend Bruce Springsteen’s producer and manager, stepped down from his long-time perch as chair of the hall’s deliberately secretive nominating committee.

But this year’s selections largely continue a pattern that has been in place at the hall for much of the last decade – a mix of big-tent pop stars, Generation X and classic rock icons, and a smattering of hip-hop and R&B performers.

After years of pointed complaints about a dearth of women, some of the highest-wattage celebrity power is from female performers like Cher, 77, and Carey, 54. It also includes a posthumous nomination for O’Connor, the uncompromising singer-songwriter who died in July 2023 at the age of 56.

Not only is this the first nomination for Cher, but Sonny & Cher, the duo that first made her a star in the 1960s, has also never been nominated either.

For fans of 1990s Britpop and sibling-drama fireworks, the nomination of Oasis offers the potential for a reunion of that band’s Liam and Noel Gallagher – the Mancunian brothers whose vicious public squabbles were once released as a 14-minute recording, and have never quite died down.

Inductees will be announced in April, and the 39th annual induction ceremony is set for this autumn in Cleveland, the home of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s museum.

The nominations are voted on by more than 1,000 music historians, industry professionals and inducted artistes. Artistes become eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first recording. NYTIMES