Chen Yixin studies in Paris on scholarship, spends $3,300 a month on apartment rental

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Chen Yixin talked about her moving to a new apartment in Paris on YouTube on Sept 27.

Singapore actress and fashion personality Chen Yixin did not have the smoothest of transition after moving to France.

The daughter of Singaporean actress Xiang Yun and former actor Edmund Chen announced earlier in September that she was moving to Paris to see what her life “could look like somewhere new”.

Chen Yixin revealed more of her plans in Paris in the second episode of her (X)in Paris Diaries

on her YouTube channel on Sept 27.

The 26-year-old said , without disclosing the school’s name, that she will be studying fashion as well as creative direction in the French capital.

“I’m still getting to know everyone and my surroundings, so I don’t think it will be wise for me to disclose so much information,” she said.

Chen said that she is currently renting an apartment through a relocation agency.

The area of the apartment is only about 32 sq m - roughly half the size of a typical three-room flat in Singapore - and the monthly rental is €2,300 (S$3,300).

The actress said one of the reasons she chose the apartment was its safety, as it was her top priority after moving to a new city.

“I just thought that if I can afford to splurge a little more on safety, I will. So I did,” she said. “I do feel really safe because this apartment has a reception as well, so I don’t feel so vulnerable.”

Another reason she chose the apartment was that it has a lift, which helped when she had to “drag three to four luggage” on her own.

However, Chen’s move-in process did not go entirely smoothly.

Despite the price of the apartment, “the state of hygiene of this apartment was really really bad,” she said.

The actress saw hair scattered everywhere in the apartment, including in the coffee machine, visible stains on the bed and bugs.

Fortunately, both the property inspector and the landlord took steps to resolve the issues.

“She (the landlord) immediately called her housekeeper to come down and just clean the entire place thoroughly once again,” Chen said. “She also got a pest control professional to check out on all the cushions and beds. Good news is there aren’t any bed bugs.”

Chen disclosed that she previously had a traumatic experience with bed bugs, as it took a week after being bitten for her whole body to start itching.

“The fact that the bites only appear a week later, you can’t really locate where it is and you’re always gonna feel itchy," she said. “I literally had to clean the entire room, my entire car, everything. I had to dry-clean all my clothes, I had to repack all my clothes. I was just afraid that it would be repetition of it.”

Although she has settled in, Chen said she is likely to stay in the apartment for only a few months before she looked for another place to stay long term.

“Realistically speaking, I don’t think I can afford 2.3k euros every month for the next two years, but it’s not easy to find an apartment,” she said. “The students at my school are all really rich. I think I am the only few people who are going there through scholarship, which was really helpful.”

Chen said she does not mind moving to an unfinished apartment and furnishing it to her own liking, but she admitted she would then have to spend more money on furnishing the whole place.

“I’m coming from a place where I’ve been able to save quite an amount of money just to tide me through the first couple of months,” she said. “In fact, I’m actually very stressed out because I don’t know how to move forward with this situation.”