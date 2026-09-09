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Chen Yixin moves to Paris: ‘I want to find out how my life could look like somewhere new’

Singaporean actress-model Chen Yixin announced on her social media accounts on Sept 8 that she has relocated to Paris.

Singapore actress and fashion personality Chen Yixin has moved to Paris, saying she wants to push herself to grow and become more open about sharing her life.

The 26-year-old daughter of veteran actors Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen revealed the move in a video shared on social media on Sept 8, opening with: “Hi everyone, I’m Yixin and I’ve moved to Paris.”

The relocation represents more than just a change of address.

In the video, Yixin spoke about how years of having her personal life discussed publicly made her wary of sharing too much of herself online.

“For the longest time, I kept most of myself to myself,” she said.

“I don’t really like talking to the camera just because so much of my personal life is discussed. I didn’t want to give any more ammunition to be picked apart.”

Yixin said she had spent a long time wanting to be accepted and trying not to give people a reason to talk about her, before realising that was impossible.

“They’re just going to be saying what they want to be saying,” she said.

She also reflected on growing up in the public eye.

“There are digital footprints of me growing up, which is really not the most ideal for a young girl,” she said, adding that criticism had felt particularly magnified when she was younger.

In March, she spoke about growing up under public scrutiny on actress Rebecca Lim’s YouTube talk show DNA with her mother, Xiang Yun. Yixin said she felt ostracised in school and withdrew from others because she felt they knew more about her and her family than she knew about them.

She said the experience contributed to depression and anxiety when she was young, and that things improved after she entered polytechnic and found people who shared her interests. She said she gradually “crawled out of my shell”.

In her latest video, Yixin said she had become increasingly disconnected from the content she was putting out because there were many things she wanted to share but did not have the courage to.

That is something she now hopes to change.

“I want to build a community around me that loves me for who I am, that knows me for who I am,” she said.

She said she had written “a lot of songs” about her life that she had never dared to share, but is now trying to build up the confidence to do so.

Moving to Paris is part of the process of stepping outside her comfort zone.

“Mainly, I want to find out how my life could look like in somewhere new,” she said. “I have to trust the process and I have to grow. If it’s not now, then when?”

Yixin acknowledged that she is fortunate to be able to make such a move, and said she was documenting the experience so her followers can be part of the journey.

She joked: “I just have no friends here. So why not have you guys as my friends?”

Local celebrities such as Rebecca Lim, Chantalle Ng, Tasha Low and Chen Xiuhuan left encouraging comments on Yixin’s Instagram post. Home-grown personality Sharon Au, who lives in Paris, tagged Yixin’s parents and wrote that “auntie Sharon is here”, which Xiang Yun replied to and expressed her thanks.

Paris is not unfamiliar territory to Yixin, whose career has increasingly moved into fashion.

RUA Management, Yixin’s London-based agency, describes her as an “actor, style icon” and lists her 2026 appearances at shows by Prada, Max Mara, Brunello Cucinelli, Onitsuka Tiger and Schiaparelli, as well as work with luxury brands including Chanel and Prada Beauty.

In a May interview with fashion magazine Elle Singapore, Yixin spoke about becoming more selective about the projects she takes on and wanting to develop her own creative voice. She said fashion gives her more room for creative control than acting.

Yixin made her acting debut in 2017 in the Channel 8 drama While We Are Young, and also appeared in the Channel 8 drama All That Glitters (2023). Her other screen credits include Channel 5’s Teenage Textbook: The Series (2021) and Netflix’s Mr Midnight: Beware The Monsters (2022). She is also the founder of swimwear label Beike.