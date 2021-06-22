Chef Gordon Ramsay happy to terrify his daughters' boyfriends

LOS ANGELES - British chef Gordon Ramsay, who is known for his fiery temper and foul mouth, has revealed that he enjoys terrifying his daughters' boyfriends when they visit his home.

"Four or five years ago, they used to bring friends home. Now they bring boyfriends home, which really grates on me," he said in an episode of American television show Extra last week. "I just stand there, about to chop onions and stare at them with a knife and go, 'You are not going upstairs, you little s***.'"

The 54-year-old has five children with wife Cayetana Hutcheson - Megan, 23, twins Holly and Jack, 21, Matilda, 19, and Oscar, two.

However, the Michelin-starred chef said he does make the effort to feed his unwelcome visitors a proper meal.

"What the f*** would you like to eat and what time do you have to be f***ing kicked out of here?" he said, adding that he swears so much out of sheer frustration.

He may spout more choice words soon, as Holly recently turned to modelling underwear and has inked a deal with lingerie brand Boux Avenue. She is also rumoured to be joining the cast of salacious reality show Love Island.

Matilda, on the other hand, appears to be following in her father's footsteps and is currently competing in Celebrity MasterChef Australia, although her language is a lot less colourful than her father's.