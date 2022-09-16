Charlie Puth to promote Singapore spots such as Joo Chiat and Marina Bay in upcoming video

SINGAPORE – American pop singer Charlie Puth will showcase the sights and sounds of Singapore in a partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB), as part of its SingapoReimagine campaign.

The Light Switch singer is currently in Singapore for a week, visiting places such as Joo Chiat and the Marina Bay waterfront promenade. He also met the local and regional press to talk about his upcoming album, Charlie, which will be released on Oct 7.

A video of Puth’s visit, which includes a showcase performance at Raffles Hotel and features his travel around the city, will also be released in October across STB and Puth’s social media platforms.

In the past week, fans have spotted Puth in places such as Marina Bay Sands.

The 30-year-old also checked out indie cinema The Projector, music bar Offtrack, heritage bakery Chin Mee Chin and lifestyle brand Onlewo.