Charity show ChildAid to return as a free outdoor festival in November, auditions now open

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ChildAid 2024: The Dream Emporium, held at the Esplanade Theatre, raised about $2.1 million for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

SINGAPORE – Charity fund-raiser ChildAid, organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, is transitioning to a free, outdoor festival format for its 21st edition in 2026 .

Titled ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage, the event will take place on Nov 13 and 14 at the open area at UOB Plaza at 80 Raffles Place.

All proceeds will support The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which empowers youth from underserved backgrounds through arts and culture.

Since its inauguration in 2005, ChildAid has raised more than $32 million for these charities.

Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of the English/Malay/Tamil Media Group at SPH Media, says: “ChildAid is important to SPH Media because it brings together two things we care deeply about: supporting those in need and giving young people opportunities to realise their potential.

“Over the years, it has raised funds for children and youth while giving generations of performers a platform to grow in confidence and experience. As ChildAid enters a new chapter with this revised format, that commitment remains unchanged.”

In a departure from previous ticketed sit-down theatre productions in venues such as the Esplanade Theatre, the 2026 edition will be a non-ticketed, outdoor experience. Funds will be raised via corporate and individual donors.

The two-day festival programming includes family-orientated workshops as well as multi-genre live entertainment. To expand participation, the event will have intergenerational performances, inviting older performers and musical mentors to collaborate with ChildAid’s usual roster of young talents.

ST editor Jaime Ho says: “We’re moving ChildAid out of the theatre and into the open with a free, lively festival. Instead of sitting in a concert hall, attendees can wander around, grab a bite and explore the different activities at their own pace. This ‘open stage’ brings together performers of all generations and styles, and turns a great cause into a fun day out in the middle of the city.”

The organisers are looking for a diverse array of talent, including bands, a cappella singers, dancers, instrumentalists, buskers, magicians, acrobats and variety performers of all kinds.

ChildAid 2024 featured young performers such as visually impaired singer Nur Anisah Daaniys Sufian. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Because ChildAid remains focused on supporting young performers, every solo act or group must feature at least one key performer aged 19 or below.

BT editor Chen Huifen says: “After more than two decades, it is important that ChildAid continues to evolve with its audiences. With this new festival format which is free to the public, we hope to bring even more people together to celebrate performers across generations and a shared desire to do good.

“At its heart, ChildAid has always been about community, and we hope this new format will make that sense of connection even stronger.”

Aspiring performers must record a video of their performance that is no longer than three minutes. Applications must be submitted online at str.sg/CA2026audition by Sept 12.

Submissions must include the name, age, school or occupation, phone number and e-mail address of each performer, alongside a short write-up explaining their motivation for performing for charity. For groups with more than five members, the e-mail addresses of only two representatives are required. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.