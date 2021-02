In the new series Superman & Lois, the Man of Steel and comic books' most famous journalist face the biggest adventure of their lives: raising a family.

The show, which debuts on Feb 24 at 9 pm on Warner TV, with new episodes on subsequent Wednesdays at 9.50 pm, is set in the Arrowverse, where popular superhero series such as Arrow (2012 to 2020) and The Flash (2014 to now) overlap and share a common mythology.