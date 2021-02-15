Celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen too exhausted to celebrate Valentine's Day

Actress Xiang Yun and husband Edmund Chen were too exhausted to do anything romantic for Valentine's Day on Sunday (Feb 14).

The occasion coincided with the third day of Chinese New Year this year and there were also a couple of birthdays earlier in the month to celebrate.

"We don't really place an importance on Valentine's Day, especially after the children arrived," said Xiang Yun, 59.

The celebrity couple, who were both born in the year of the Ox, married in 1989 and have two grown children.

Even before Chinese New Year arrived on Feb 12, Chen had celebrated his 60th birthday on Feb 4, while his father's birthday was the day before.

Coupled with Chinese New Year, Chen said the festivities had left the family exhausted.

"Valentine's Day had already been overshadowed by Edmund's big day," said Xiang Yun, jokingly referring to her husband's milestone birthday.

"A romantic Valentine's Day? There was never such a thing and anyway Edmund would not remember the date," she said with a laugh.

Chen quickly chimed in: "In my heart, you will always be my Valentine."

He later added jokingly, referring to his wife: "That heartless person said there was no romantic Valentine's Day, but I feel there must have been. Every day is Valentine's Day."

The run-up to Chinese New Year was especially busy for Xiang Yun, who had partnered fellow actress Pan Lingling and celebrity chef Cao Yang in a new yusheng business.

They received hundreds of orders for their healthy yusheng and the two actresses even took time out of their schedules to personally deliver to those who ordered more than 15 plates, with Chen also pitching in to help.

No wonder they were too tired to celebrate Valentine's Day.