Celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan’s pre-wedding photos inspired by Taylor Swift

SINGAPORE – Singaporean celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan, both 31 , are slated to tie the knot in 2026. And on Dec 23, they gave their fans a peek at the nuptials with their pre-wedding photos.

Taken in late October at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, the flower-filled images showed her wearing a gown from bridal studio Gentle in White, and him in a suit from men’s clothing store Common Suits.

Wan’s post was captioned: “When marrying your best friend feels like a fairy tale. Snippets of our local pre-wedding shoot,” and also included a heart and ring emojis.

Their photographer was Jose Daniel, with floral design by Liz Florals, as well as hair and make-up by make-up artist Sheila Koh.

In a post , Liz Florals, Gentle in White and Sheila Koh said they were inspired by American superstar Taylor Swift, who got engaged to American footballer Travis Kelce in August. The caption read: This really felt like a Love Story coming to life... Endless thanks to the dream team who made this vision feel straight out of a song... For all the Lovers and Swifties dreaming of something a little magical — this one’s for you.”

In another post , they wrote that the shoot involved “soft florals, dreamy pastels, and a little Love Story magic”, with photos of Goh and Wan side-by-side with Taylor and Kelce. Across some photos of Goh and Wan, the team included lyrics from Swift’s song So High School, such as “brand new full throttle” and “You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her”.

Goh and Wan’s photos featured Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Upper Seletar Reservoir and also indoor locations.

The pair met playing love interests in the Mediacorp drama Strike Gold (2023).

They lived in Australia for two years and got engaged near the Sydney Opera House earlier in 2025, before moving back to Singapore. They now live together in a 700 sq ft, two-bedroom condo here.

In an interview with home and decor show Kaypoh Room Tours! in October, they shared that they have been together almost three years, and it was in Australia that they moved in together for the first time.

While holding Wan’s hand during the interview, Goh said: “It felt like a slumber party every day. We had a lot of nights when we just giggled and laughed a lot in bed, and we still do.”

Wan, who has been crocheting since she was nine, said that Goh learnt how to crochet to surprise her. Goh added: “I know like if I surprise her with something that’s close to her heart, it will get me a lot of brownie points.”

They started the business The Club Made selling crochet patterns and yarns. Wan said: “We have come to a point where now we understand each other more. The most important thing to do is we have to prioritise our relationship over the business.”