Celebrity babies the stars of holiday photos

For celebrities who became first-time parents earlier this year, this Christmas had added significance.

Home-grown model-actress Sheila Sim, who gave birth to her daughter Layla Woo in September, posted on social media a photo of herself with Layla and her banker husband Deon Woo last Friday.

Sim, 36, wrote: "It's Layla's first Christmas. Christmas has got a new meaning to it with our little one in our life."

She also posted a photo with Layla and her two nieces last Saturday.

"Whenever they come visit Layla, Layla would quickly wake up from her nap and greet them with such big smiles," wrote the actress of drama series 118 (2014 to 2018). "And then she would watch them tentatively, like she can't wait to join them."

Several Hong Kong celebrities - actor Raymond Lam, singer Lui Fong and actor Joel Chan - became fathers a few months ago. Lam, 41, and Lui, 56, appeared in photos posted by their wives online.

Lam's wife - Chinese model Carina Zhang, 30 - gave birth to their daughter in September, but her face has never been shown. In the family photos posted by Zhang on Weibo, their daughter's face was covered by a cartoon sticker.

Lui surprised fans in May when the Hong Kong media reported he had married entrepreneur Rainbow Ng, his girlfriend of seven years.

Ms Ng, who gave birth to their daughter in August, posted photos of the family, in which the little girl was seen in a Santarina costume.

For Chan, 44, whose wife Apple Ho gave birth to their son Jaco in July, he posted photos on social media with hashtags such as #HopeThePandemicWillEndSoon and #FirstChristmasForOurFamilyOfThree.

For other celebrities who have become parents to a second child, Christmas was no less special.

Local singers Tay Kewei, 37, and Alfred Sim, 39, who welcomed their second son in June, posted photos of their family. Tay wrote: "First Christmas for our little #xiaopianpian".

The couple also have a three-year-old son, Momo.

Hong Kong actress Grace Chan, 29, who is married to actor Kevin Cheng, 51, gave birth to their second son, Yannick, in July.

She posted on social media a photo of their family of four and wrote: "This year has been a wild one (to say the least). There have been a lot of ups and downs but, regardless of everything, today is about the good, the great, the blessings."

The couple have another son, Rafael, who will turn two in February next year.