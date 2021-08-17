Celebrities mark Qixi Festival

How did local and foreign celebrities celebrate Qixi Festival last Saturday?

Actors Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu marked the occasion, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, by making chocolate.

The couple posted photos on social media and Peh wrote in English: "I like it dark and bitter! We love chocolates, so we decided to learn the art of tempering chocolate and make our own special flavours!

"Clearly I'm the better student... right? Happy Chinese Valentine's!"

Qi wrote in Chinese: "I don't know why I feel nervous while learning to make chocolate, even though I am smiling in my heart? Is it due to the chocolate or her?"

Another local showbiz couple, Huang Shinan and Pan Lingling, shared photos of them together.

Huang wrote in Chinese: "Happy Qixi Festival. It may be difficult for lovers to meet each other during the pandemic, but real love will prevail."

In Taiwan, actress Ruby Lin celebrated by going to a cafe with her husband, actor Wallace Huo, and they can be seen taking videos of each other.

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou posted a video of himself playing the keyboard.

He wished his wife, model-actress Hannah Quinlivan, who turned 28 last Thursday, both happy birthday and happy Chinese Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, Chinese pianist Lang Lang put up a video of him and his wife, fellow pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, recreating a four-hand piano piece from Chou's directorial debut movie Secret (2007).

"We absolutely love this piece! How did we do, bro?" Lang asked Chou, who gave the performance a thumbs-up on social media.

Celebrities who are single marked the occasion too.

Hong Kong singer-actor William Chan thanked fans who gave him a big bouquet of flowers and a bolster.

He was in the news over the weekend after he was spotted with Chinese supermodel He Sui by the Chinese media, sparking talk that they are dating.

Taiwanese singer A-mei wished her fans happy Qixi Festival last Saturday with her first selfie since January.