Celebrities condemn US shootings which killed six Asian women

LOS ANGELES • Asian and Asian-American celebrities are up in arms over the recent shootings in the American city of Atlanta in the state of Georgia, which left eight people, including six women of Asian descent, dead.

Actress and producer Shannon Lee also denounced the term "kung flu", which has been used by former United States president Donald Trump in referring to the coronavirus.

"This is where 'kung flu' leads. You think it's a joke and that we shouldn't be so serious about it," the daughter of late gongfu star Bruce Lee wrote on social media on Thursday.

"But then there are those who latch on to it with hatred and xenophobia and use it to fuel their fear and contempt until it explodes into heinous acts."

Shannon Lee, 51, posted a black-and-white picture of her father in the post.

She added: "This is what happens when we try to break the oneness into separate parts and decide to categorise and rank the parts as good and bad, better or worse, belonging or not belonging.

"What would it cost you to decide we are all one family? But really? What is lost by transforming contempt to acceptance?"

Lee included the hashtags #stopthehate and #stopasianhate.

Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu shared a news report of the Atlanta shootings and used the hashtag #stopasianhate.

Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim, who last month had jointly offered a reward with Wu to help the police track down the person who assaulted an elderly man, also shared a news article of the Atlanta shootings.

The Hawaii Five-0 (2010 to 2020) star wrote: "The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem.

"And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity."

Kim also spoke at a US congressional hearing as he urged lawmakers to pass Bills aimed at curbing hate crimes.

Other celebrities who have reacted to the attacks include Simu Liu, Fala Chen and Edison Chen.

A 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, has been arrested and faces eight counts of murder for the attacks on Tuesday.

The Georgian police say they are searching for a motive.

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton told a news conference: "Our investigation is looking at everything, so nothing is off the table for our investigation."