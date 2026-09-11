Celeb couple Tay Ying and Wu Sihan start artisanal gelato atelier

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Local celebrity couple Tay Ying and Wu Sihan met in 2021 and married in 2025.

SINGAPORE – Local celebrity couple Tay Ying and Wu Sihan have founded gelato brand Atelier 27, which they announced on Instagram (@atelier27_sg) on Sept 9.

Tay, 30, acted in television series such as thriller Silent Walls (2023) and fantasy romance Perfectly Imperfect (2025). Wu, 34, is a celebrity chef who appeared on variety shows such as Old Taste Detective in 2022 and 2023 . They met in 2021 and got married in 2025.

Atelier 27 references the couple’s birth dates – Wu’s birthday falls on January 27, while Tay’s is on March 27.

The couple wrote on Instagram: “So when we were looking for a name for our gelato atelier, 27 felt like the perfect fit.”

Products include the Petit Lune Collection ($72), which features four gelato cakes – chocolate and passionfruit with feuilletine; strawberry and pepper ganache with poprocks; kaya toast with coffee shortbread; and oolong mango shortbread. The collection is a contemporary take on the Mid-Autumn tradition of mooncakes.

The Petit Lune Collection is made up of four gelato cakes, with flavours such as chocolate and passionfruit with feuilletine; strawberry and pepper ganache with poprocks; kaya toast with coffee shortbread; and oolong mango shortbread. PHOTO: ATELIER27_SG/INSTAGRAM

Other products include pints of gelato, in flavours such as smoked vanilla ($23), pistachio ($23), chamomile macadamia ($21) and parmesan raspberry ($21).

Fellow celebrities expressed their support on Instagram , including Tay’s family – her father, actor-producer Zheng Geping, 62; mother, actress Hong Huifang, 65; and brother, singer-actor Calvert Tay, 26.

Also offering congratulations were fellow artistes Chantalle Ng, Kimberly Chia and Benjamin Tan.

Wu has another gelato business, Arktos Gelato, which he started in 2024, and is located in Esplanade Mall.