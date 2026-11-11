Celeb couple Christy Chung and Shawn Zhang mark 10th anniversary with seaside ceremony

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Canadian actress Christy Chung and Chinese actor Shawn Zhang first met on Chinese reality dating show Perhaps Love in 2015.

Canadian screen goddess Christy Chung and Chinese actor Shawn Zhang recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a seaside ceremony in Shenzhen, China.

The couple, who tied the knot on Nov 8, 2016, marked the milestone alongside Chung’s two daughters – Jaden, 18, and Cayla, 16.

In a video shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Chung, 56, wore a white strapless dress as she carried a bouquet of yellow roses, while Zhang, 44, was in an all-white suit.

The couple embraced and shared a kiss in front of a flower-adorned stage as fireworks lit up the night sky.

During the ceremony, the host asked if they were willing to continue standing by each other and weathering life’s challenges for another 10 years.

Without hesitation, the couple replied: “We do.”

Reflecting on the milestone, Chung wrote in her post: “Let’s continue exploring a better world together.”

Chung and Zhang first met on the Chinese reality dating show Perhaps Love in 2015.

They initially became close friends before their relationship blossomed into romance.

Their relationship, however, attracted scrutiny in its early stages due to their 12-year age gap, as well as questions surrounding family planning and differences in their earnings.

Zhang has previously defended their union against criticism, saying there is nothing wrong with a woman earning more than her husband.

Before marrying Zhang, Chung was married to businessman Glen Ross from 1998 to 2002. They have an older daughter, Yasmine, 28.

She also has Jaden and Cayla from her subsequent marriage to music producer Jon Yen, which lasted from 2003 to 2011. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK