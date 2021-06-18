Cecilia Cheung will no longer publicise her relationships

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has revealed that she is looking for someone who loves her, but that she will not make it public when she starts a new relationship.

Cheung, who turned 41 last month, made the comments while chatting with fellow Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang on Chinese variety show Life Is Beautiful 2, Chinese media reported yesterday.

Cheung, who was formerly married to singer-actor Nicholas Tse, poked fun at herself and said she is very picky when it comes to love.

Her other half should not cling to her too much, she said, but it is also not ideal if he does not cling to her at all.

Even if she gets into a new relationship, she said she would not disclose this to the public, citing bad experiences in the past.

"I don't think I received lots of blessings when I shared about (my relationships) in the past," said the actress, who recently also appeared in Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves 2.

"The more you share (with others), the more they find a way not to give their blessings."

Tang, 55, agreed, saying: "They can complicate matters out of nothing."

Cheung added that she would keep mum even if it were to be discovered she is dating.

She was married to Tse from 2006 to 2011, and they have two sons - Lucas, 13, and Quintus, 11.

She has a third son, Marcus, who is two years old, and has never revealed the identity of his father.

Besides the two actresses, Hong Kong veteran actor Paul Chun, 75, also appeared on the show.

The trio discussed the lack of younger talent in the entertainment industry, with some actors seeing themselves as idols instead.

"Being a star doesn't mean he is a good actor," said Chun.

Agreeing, Tang said: "People nowadays don't love (the craft of) acting enough, as what they love is being actors."

Cheung and Tang later posted on social media photos of the three of them together.