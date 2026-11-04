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Casino heiress Laurinda Ho, daughter of Stanley Ho, reportedly spent $1,800 on meal for family

Ho revealed that she had specially arranged the visit to treat her mother after waiting a long time for a reservation.

Casino heiress Laurinda Ho, the daughter of late Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, recently treated her family to an extravagant meal at an exclusive restaurant.

In a video shared on social media, Laurinda Ho was seen dining with her mother, businesswoman Ina Chan, and three other relatives at the sought-after restaurant, where reservations are reportedly difficult to secure.

The restaurant’s premium set menu is said to cost approximately HK$2,200 per person, including service charge.

At that rate, the meal for five would amount to HK$11,000 (S$1,800) excluding drinks and additional orders.

Ho, 35, revealed that she had specially arranged the visit to treat her mother after waiting a long time for a reservation.

“The wait was absolutely worth it. Every dish was interesting and incredibly delicious,” she said.

In the video, Ho showcased the elaborate dishes served, including roasted suckling pig with black truffle and caviar, king crab, claypot rice with fresh mushrooms and more.

The family also received personalised one-to-one service, adding to the exclusivity of the dining experience.

Meanwhile, Chan, 73, also attracted attention for the jade bangle she wore during the meal.

According to Oriental Daily, the piece was a gift from her late husband and was valued at 30 million yuan ( S$5.74 million ) back then.

It is believed that the bangle is now worth twice its original price. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK